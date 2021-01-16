Michigan basketball game vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Time, TV, more info
No. 5 Michigan basketball (11-0, 6-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 19 Minnesota (10-4, 3-4)
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
TV: ESPN2.
Radio: WWJ-AM (950).
Game notes: Michigan throttled Minnesota, 82-57, on Jan. 6 in Ann Arbor. ... Freshman center Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan in scoring (17.5 points) and rebounding (7.9), and is shooting 70.9%. Mike Smith averages 5.4 assists. ... The Golden Gophers are led by junior guard Marcus Carr (20.9 points, 5.5 assists).
Live updates
