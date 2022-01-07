Michigan basketball game vs. Michigan State Spartans: TV, time, radio info

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WJR-AM (760), WWJ-AM (950) and WTKA-AM (1050).

• Box score

Game notes: The teams split last year's meetings, which were back-to-back contents played the first week of March. Michigan took the first game behind 19 points from Franz Wagner (who now plays for the Orlando Magic) and a double-double for Hunter Dickinson (who is still playing for the Wolverines). MSU won the rematch three days later, essentially sealing a 23rd trip to the NCAA tournament for Tom Izzo.

Coming into Saturday's game, Michigan State is blazing hot, winning eight straight after dispatching conference punching bag Nebraska on Wednesday. The shooting was good (8-for-17 from 3-point range) but the turnovers (19) were again bad, which three starters picking up at least two each and backup point guard A.J. Hoggard amassing seven.

Michigan lost Tuesday, making three defeats in U-M's last four games. Dickinson had 25 vs. Rutgers but the Scarlet Knights picked up their first-ever win against the Wolverines. There are a few things wrong with Michigan; the offense is middling at 72.8 points per game and the defense is too, allowing 66.8 points per game, each ranking outside the nation's top 120.

