Michigan basketball game score vs. Lipscomb Bisons: Live updates

Michigan Wolverines (6-3) vs. Lipscomb Bisons (7-4)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: Streaming at B1G+.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

• Box score

Game notes: Michigan returns to the court for the first time in nine days since winning its Big Ten opener at Minnesota. ... This game will not be televised, but is available with a subscription at bigtenplus.com. ... Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines averaging 19.6 points and 8.6 rebounds, who will be playing their second game without starting guard Jaelin Llewellyn (torn ACL, out for season). Freshman point guard Dug McDaniel broke out with 15 points, seven assists and three steals in his first start of the season last week. ... The Bisons are led by 6-foot-7 junior forward Jacob Ognacevic's 16.9 points per game. They are upset-minded, having lost 66-65 at Notre Dame a month ago. ... Next up for the Wolverines is a test Wednesday vs. national runner-up North Carolina in Charlotte.

More:Michigan basketball's message for freshman PG Dug McDaniel: 'Don't do too much'

More:Michigan basketball's Jaelin Llewellyn seeks to help off the court as he rehabs torn ACL

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball game score vs. Lipscomb: Live updates