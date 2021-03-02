Michigan basketball game vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: TV, time, game info

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines basketball (17-1, 12-1) vs. No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 11-2)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Box score

Game notes: Michigan is home riding a seven-game win streak since its only loss vs. Minnesota in mid-January. The Wolverines convincingly beat Indiana and Iowa this past week to climb to No. 2 in both polls. ... Illinois enters with two recent wins in tow following an upset loss Feb. 23 to Michigan State, a game during which star guard Ayo Dosunmu (21 points per game) was hurt. Dosunmu's status for Tuesday has not been solidified.

MEET U-M RECRUIT: Ty Rodgers comes from famous NBA family. Here's why he could be next up

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball game vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: TV, game info

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Illinois		+240+7.5O 144.5
Michigan		-304-7.5U 144.5
Game Info

