When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

• Box score

Game notes: Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan with 17.6 points per game and 8.6 rebounds. He hit the tying 3-pointer at the buzzer Sunday to force overtime vs. Wisconsin, a game which the Wolverines later won 87-79. Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the Illini at 17.1 points per game.

More:Hunter Dickinson saved Michigan basketball's season with his 3-pointer. Let the fun begin

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball game vs. Illinois: Time, TV channel, more info