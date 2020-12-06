Game thread recap: Michigan beats UCF, 80-58
Michigan basketball (3-0) vs. Central Florida (0-1)
When: 4 p.m. today.
Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.
TV: Big Ten Network.
Radio: WWJ-AM (950).
Line: Wolverines by 12½.
READ MORE: Michigan vs. UCF scouting report, prediction
ORION SANG: Michigan's Isaiah Livers emerging as potent offensive force
Live updates
Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Game thread recap: Michigan beats UCF, 80-58