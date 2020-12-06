Game thread recap: Michigan beats UCF, 80-58

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press

Michigan basketball (3-0) vs. Central Florida (0-1)

When: 4 p.m. today.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Line: Wolverines by 12½.

