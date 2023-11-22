Michigan basketball game score vs. Memphis: Time, TV for Battle 4 Atlantis showdown

Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950) (Wolverines radio affiliates).

Game notes: It was all going so well for Michigan before they faced Long Beach State on Friday.

After a disappointing season where the Wolverines missed the NCAA tournament, expectations were not super high in Ann Arbor preseason. So when Michigan looked really sharp in its first three games against UNC Asheville, Youngstown State, and most impressively St. Johns at Madison Square Garden, it seemed they were heading in the right direction.

But when the Wolverines were upset by Long Beach State, who then went on to lose to Illinois State in their next game, it was back to square one.

The good news for Michigan is this is college basketball after all. Upset losses aren't just common, they're expected at some point or another. Look just up the road, where Michigan State lost to James Madison in its first game of the year.

Plus, Michigan has the perfect opportunity to redeem the loss this upcoming week down in the Carribean. The Wolverines are playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which means three games in three days, which starts with Memphis on Wednesday. That leaves very little time to dwell.

As our' Tony Garcia wrote after hearing from interim head coach Phil Martelli, this loss hasn't been an easy one for the group to get over. Whether they use that as positive motivation or it impacts their confidence remains to be seen. You can read that article in the link below.

The first task will be a showdown with Memphis, now in the sixth season under head coach Penny Hardaway. The Tigers are 3-0 and have won every game by at least 15 points so far this season in games against Jackson State, Missouri, and Alabama State.

Memphis has made the tournament the last two years and lost in the first round in 2023 and the second round in 2022.

