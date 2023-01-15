Michigan basketball game score vs. Northwestern: Live updates

Game 17: Michigan basketball (9-7, 3-2 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (12-4, 3-2)

When: 12 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; more radio affiliates).

Line: Wolverines by 4.

• Box score

Game notes: Michigan blew a late lead in an overtime loss to Iowa. Hunter Dickinson had his fourth double-double of the year and Jett Howard scored a career-high 34 points and made seven 3-pointers. Northwestern has "upset" wins vs. Illinois, a ranked Michigan State team and a ranked Indiana team. But Rutgers' Cam Spencer burned the Wildcats with a career-high six 3-pointers and a career-high 23 points in a 65-62 loss.

THE GAME:Michigan may have an answer for sagging forward production with twin towers

MAKE OR BREAK:Late collapse leaves Michigan basketball fighting mental demons to save season

