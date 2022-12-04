Michigan basketball game score vs. Kentucky Wildcats in London: Time, TV channel
Michigan Wolverines (5-2) vs. No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (5-2)
What: Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday.
Where: O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.
TV: ABC.
Radio: WWJ-AM (950).
Game notes: A game years in the making finally comes to fruition overseas. Michigan is led by behemoth junior center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 260), collecting 19.1 points on 58.7% shooting, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Freshman wing Jett Howard, the younger of two sons on coach Juwan Howard's roster, is scoring 15.1 points on 50.7% shooting.
Dickinson will face a challenge in Kentucky senior center Oscar Tshiebwe (6-9, 260), who averages 14.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Antonio Reeves, a senior transfer guard from Illinois State, has moved into the starting lineup the past two games and is scoring 14.9 points per game and making 3.3 3-pointers on 46.9% long range shooting this season. Senior forward Jacob Toppin is averaging 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.
LAST TIME OUT:Michigan can't hold off No. 3 Virginia, fall in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, 70-68
Live updates
Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball game vs. Kentucky in London: Time, TV channel