Michigan basketball game score vs. Maryland: TV channel, time, radio info

Game 18: Michigan basketball (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (11-6, 2-4)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; more radio affiliates).

Line: Terps by 3.

Game notes: Michigan has lost two of three, but was able to pull away from Northwestern for an 85-78 win Sunday. The backcourt led the way: Kobe Bufkin had 20 points, Dug McDaniel had 17 points and Jett Howard had 16 and seven assists. But the backcourt ceded 22 points to longtime Wildcat guard Boo Buie. Maryland upset Ohio State Jan. 8, took a week off then lost Sunday at Iowa. Jahmir Young led the way at 20 points and Donta Scott had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Michigan hosts Minnesota on Sunday. Maryland is on the road Sunday vs. a top-five team in Purdue.

