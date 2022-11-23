Michigan basketball game score vs. Jackson State Tigers: Time, TV

When: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Game notes: The Tigers arrive in Ann Arbor coming off three losses — to Abilene Christian, Tulsa and Little Rock by an average of six points — to open the season. First-year head coach Mo Williams, the former NBA All-Star, is looking to rebuild his hometown team, which is just two seasons removed from dominating the SWAC before losing in the 2021 conference tournament.

The Tigers feature sophomore Ken Evans — also a Jackson, Mississippi, native — who is averaging 18 points and 4.7 rebounds a game this season. Evans is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc this season; paired with forward Trace Young, a former Wyoming transfer who’s shooting 35.3% from outside en route to 15 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, the Tigers have a potent outside shooting attack, though their roster drops off after that.

The Wolverines are coming off an overtime thriller at Crisler in which Ohio forced overtime on an improbably full-court inbounds and tip-in. Junior center Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 24 points on 14 rebounds; he has mostly delivered on the promise of his preseason All-Big Ten selection with 20.4 points and nine rebounds a game this season. Freshman Jett Howard had just 13 points against the Bobcats, though he’s averaging 14.4 points a game, thanks to hitting 41.2% of his 3-point attempts.

After facing the Tigers, the Wolverines will have the rest of the week off before hosting Virginia at Crisler Center in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29. Jackson State, meanwhile, gets another helping of Big Ten hoops, visiting Indiana on Friday night.

