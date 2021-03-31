Michigan basketball freezes down the stretch in Elite Eight loss to UCLA, 51-49

Michigan basketballs season is over.

The Wolverines lost, 51-49, to UCLA in the Elite Eight at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was a heart-breaking loss for U-M, which had numerous chances to take the lead or tie the game in the final minutes — and seconds.

Michigan had the ball with 19.8 seconds left, down by one with a chance to take the lead. Juwan Howard called timeout to draw up a play — but Franz Wagner shot an air-ball on a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds left.

Johnny Juzang made the front end of a one-and-one but missed the second.

That gave Michigan the ball with six seconds left and a chance to tie the game.

Michigan guard Eli Brooks shoots the ball against UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the second half of the Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Mike Smith raced up the court and got an open 3, but missed. The ball was tapped out of bounds by UCLA. The Wolverines found Wagner on the inbounds — but his 3 at the buzzer clanged off the backboard and rim, sealing Michigan's fate.

Juzang carried the Bruins with 28 of his team's 51 points.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, had one player reach double digits (Hunter Dickinson) and played one of their worst offensive games of the season.

End of game blues

Michigan simply did not make enough winning plays.

In the final four minutes, the Wolverines came up with empty trip after empty trip — with an array of devastating misses at the rim.

After Jules Bernard gave UCLA a one-point lead with 4:04 left, Michigan came up with stop after stop — but could not score.

The Wolverines came up empty on four consecutive trips before Juzang made a floater along the baseline to extend the lead to three. Wagner drew a foul and hit two free throws to get it back to one before Jaime Jaquez missed a 3.

That set up the frenetic finish.

Michigan's offense struggled all night long, finishing 20 of 51 (39.2%) from the field with 14 turnovers. The Wolverines missed layups, put-backs and 3s. It simply wasn't enough in a game where UCLA had the most talented shot-maker on the floor in Juzang.

Ugly first half

Dickinson's first two shots resulted in an air-ball and block. Then he turned it over twice.

Story continues

That about summed up the first half for Michigan.

The Wolverines played as poorly as they have all tournament, making 10 of 25 shots and turning the ball over nine times in the first 20 minutes.

The offense struggled from the opening tip, as Dickinson could not establish himself down low and his teammates struggled to create any other consistent source of scoring.

Michigan's defense held UCLA to a drought of over 6:30 and went on a 9-0 run — but then a couple key mistakes got the Bruins right back in the game. With the shot clock counting down, Chaundee Brown left Juzang to double center Cody Riley at the free-throw line. Juzang knocked down the open 3. On the ensuing possession, Brown helped off him again and Juzang hit another triple.

It was part of a personal 12-0 scoring run from Juzang that shifted the balance of the game into UCLA's favor; he would finish with 18 first-half points on 8 of 10 shooting.

It didn't matter that Juzang's teammates made just 3 of 18 shots in the first half, because Michigan's offense was completely out of sync.

The exclamation point: With 1.2 seconds left, point guard Mike Smith was fouled on a layup — and the 82.1% free-throw shooter promptly missed both attempts.

Second half

Michigan started the second half flat, too.

The Wolverines could not come up with enough key plays.

in one sequence, Franz Wagner missed a layup on an out-of-bounds set, and on the other end, Juzang drew a shooting foul and made all three free throws. That stretched UCLA's lead to nine — largest of the night.

Led by Dickinson, who scored consecutive baskets down low, Michigan embarked upon an 8-0 run. But it took over four minutes, and the Wolverines still did not re-take the lead even after UCLA went over six minutes without scoring.

In yet another crucial sequence, a stop led to a missed 3 from Wagner, Riley scored over Dickinson and then Dickinson picked up a foul on a moving screen.

Finally, Michigan took a one-point lead on a step-back 3-pointer from Mike Smith, his first made basket of the game, only for Tyger Campbell to score over Wagner before Wagner traveled on offense.

It summed up Michigan's bad night. And the Wolverines will now have a very long time to think about what went wrong in their final game of the season.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball stunned by UCLA, 51-49, in Elite Eight