Michigan basketball is a finalist for 2024 five-star forward

Michigan basketball has one player coming into the program from the 2023 recruiting class. George Washington out of Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne is the lone recruit to sign with the Wolverines after Papa Kante requested to be released from his letter of intent and opted to sign with Pittsburgh.

Juwan Howard is still searching for more transfers to bring into Ann Arbor for the 2023 class to go along with the three incoming transfers committed to Michigan.

But things are starting to shift toward 2024 recruiting and Michigan just got news on Saturday that the Wolverines are a finalist for 2024 five-star forward, Liam McNeely.

The Wolverines made his final six schools along with Oklahoma, Indiana, Kansas, Alabama, and Texas.

NEWS: 2024 five-star wing Liam McNeeley tells me he’s down to six schools. Story: https://t.co/Wl8vDydV7E pic.twitter.com/2veT4caY27 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 3, 2023

The Montvere (Florida) native is listed as a 6-foot-7 power forward on 247Sports. According to the Composite ranking, he is the No. 7 recruit in the 2024 cycle and the top-rated power forward.

McNeely spoke with On3’s Joe Tipton about the final six schools and here is what he had to say about Michigan.

“Coach (Juwan) Howard, talks to me every week. We talk on the phone, we text. He’s obviously a great basketball mind, playing in the NBA and playing in Michigan and now coaching at Michigan. He is coaching his son right now, Jett, and he’s doing really good, so it’s good to see. I’m excited to grow that relationship.”

247Sports’ recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins compares McNeely to former Duke star, Kyle Singler. Here is Jenkins’ scouting report on McNeely.

McNeeley is as versatile as they come in the 2024 class. He has the handle and feel to run an offense and with his textbook shooting stroke, he has the capability to be a knockdown three-point shooter. The best area of his game is his passing as his vision is above average and he is willing to find the open man. He is unselfish to a fault, but he plays the game the right way. A high IQ prospect who can bring something to the table at eithet forward position, McNeeley should excel as a reliable complimentary option at the collegiate level.

The Wolverines currently have two commitments for the 2024 class. Point guards Christian Anderson and Durral Brooks are both four-star recruits verbally committed.

