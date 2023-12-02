Michigan basketball falls on OT 3-pointer in 86-83 loss to Oregon

Dug McDaniel's career performance carried Michigan basketball to overtime on the road against Oregon, but they fell victim to another hero, Oregon's Jackson Shelstad, who hit the winning 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to take down the Wolverines, 86-83.

Just as they did for the first 40 minutes, the Wolverines and Ducks traded buckets in the extra period, and Oregon prevailed in its final possession. Olivier Nkamhoua tied the game at 83 with a midrange jumper and Oregon held for the final shot. Shelstad came off two baseline screens for an open 25-foot 3-point try, and the true freshman nailed it for the win.

McDaniel was held scoreless in overtime after scoring 33 in regulation. The sophomore point guard scored 24 of those points in the second half to keep Michigan in the game and gave them a chance to win with a five-point run late.

Oregon's Brennan Rigsby celebrates with fans during the first half of their game against Michigan at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

READY FOR THE BIG TEN? Michigan basketball's biggest emphasis entering Oregon game: 'Improve on us'

McDaniel's run in the final two minute included including a pull-up 3 to put Michigan ahead, 72-71, with 52 seconds left.

Michigan added a free throw to go up 73-71 with 24 seconds left, but sent Oregon's Kario Oquendo to the free throw line with 17 seconds left; Oquendo then sank both to tie the game. The Ducks, who ran a three-quarter zone defense all game, switched to a full-court press and forced a turnover by McDaniel with 9.5 seconds left. Oregon had two chances at a potential winner in regulation, with the best coming off an inbounds play with less than 2 seconds left; but Brennan Rigsby's baseline jumper for the win came up short.

Ultimately though, Michigan couldn't get stops when it mattered most and had crucial turnovers that led to the game-winner. Oregon shot 50.7% from the field (34-for-67) and 62.5% from three (10-for-16), including 5-for-7 from the field in overtime. The Ducks' defensive pressure gave Michigan fits, leading to 16 turnovers.

Michigan's offense had a strong performance outside of the ball security — in large part due to McDaniel. The Wolverines shot 48.3% from the field and 41.9% (13-for-31) from 3, boosted by McDaniel's work out of the pick-and-roll. Nkamhoua (12 points, fiverebounds) and Nimari Burnett (13 points, five rebounds) were the Wolverines' other double-digit scorers.

Michigan trailed by three, 38-35, entering the second half but McDaniel quickly turned that into a Michigan lead thanks to an outburst from deep. He hit four 3s in the first 5 minutes of the second half to put the Wolverines ahead, 50-45, with 15:33 left. Oregon answered with an 8-0 personal run from Rigsby, who finished with a team-high 19 points, but Michigan answered with a Tray Jackson layup and another McDaniel three to go up 59-55 with 9:55 left.

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, center, celebrates with teammates after sinking the game winning shot in overtime against Michigan at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Saturday, Dec 2, 2023.

Oregon's ensuing 7-0 run gave it the lead until McDaniel's heroics in the final minute. Michigan shot 54.5% overall and 58.3% on 3s in the second half, but turned the ball over eight times and struggled to come up with defensive stops.

The problems were similar to the first half for Michigan. The Ducks shot 48.4% from the field and Michigan turned the ball over eight times in the first 20 minutes.

Michigan kept pace with Oregon despite the early turnovers thanks to the work on the offensive glass and solid shooting. The Wolverines had 12 offensive rebounds in the first half, leading to nine second-chance points and shot 45.8%, led by McDaniel with nine points.

Jaelin Llewellyn debuted in the first half for his first action since suffering a torn ACL last December against Kentucky in London. He finished with two points in 10 minutes.

Juwan Howard was back on the bench again as an assistant coach as he transitions back into the head coaching role following his heart surgery in September. Phil Martelli still served as the team's interim head coach while Howard nears his official return.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball loses to Oregon in OT on last second 3-pointer