Michigan basketball F Youssef Khayat selects transfer destination

When Youssef Khayat committed to Michigan basketball after playing for the Beirut, Lebanon team, big things were expected for his future with the Wolverines. However, he didn’t matriculate through two years and with all the turmoil taking place in Ann Arbor with Juwan Howard’s dismissal, Khayat chose to seek another option.

After entering the transfer portal last month, Khayat wasn’t one that was anticipated to potentially return under new head coach Dusty May. And on Tuesday, he found his new school of choice and he’ll be heading to that state down south but not to that team down south.

Khayat announced on Instagram that he’s transferring to Bowling Green to continue his college career. He played in nine games in 2022-23, but should qualify for a redshirt that season, which means he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Averaging six minutes per game appearance in two years, Khayat managed about 1.4 points per game and 1.1 rebounds per game. He had a 3-point shooting percentage of 44.4% this past season.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire