Michigan basketball F Brandon Johns reveals transfer destination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Pistons
    Detroit Pistons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Isaiah Livers
    Isaiah Livers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move.

Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.

After the season, Johns entered the NCAA transfer portal. And on Wednesday night, it appears he’s heading out of state.

Johns posted to Instagram that he’s heading to the DMV as he’s committing to VCU.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brandon Johns Jr. (@brandon_johns0)

List

Year-by-year salaries of Wolverines head football coaches since 2012

Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh

Recommended Stories