Michigan basketball drops nip-and-tuck Big Ten opener, 78-75, to Indiana

It's a situation Michigan basketball has found itself in so many times in recent years, tied in the final moments, in need of a play to be made.

Instead, it goes the other way, as U-M fell to Indiana, 78-75, on Tuesday night at Crisler Center.

With the game tied and less than one minute left, Indiana drew up a play for Oregon transfer center Kel'el Ware, who caught the pass on the right block, took one dribble and hit a hook shot over Tarris Reed Jr.

After a Michigan timeout, Dug McDaniel drove the lane and got fouled, but missed the first of two free throws to cut the lead to one. The Wolverines appeared to get a defensive stop when Malik Reneau missed two layups and the ball went out of bounds. But a review determined the ball went off Reed with 6.1 seconds left.

Michigan guard Dug McDaniel dribbles against Indiana guard Trey Galloway during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Indiana inbounded to Mackenzie Mgbako, who made both made two free throws to go up three. The Wolverines called timeout and designed an inbound play but Indiana didn't allow U-M to get a foul off as it fouled McDaniel with 3.9 seconds to play.

The strategy worked as the sophomore missed the first free throw and made the second. IU was able to inbound the ball to Trey Galloway with 2.2 seconds left, but he too missed the first free throw to give Michigan life.

He made the second and U-M drew up one final play, but Ware swatted the inbound attempt, ending all hope for the Wolverines.

U-M (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) has now lost five of its past six games and its losing streak to Indiana extends to four, all of which have come by five points or fewer.

Reneau paced the Hoosiers with 15 points and six rebounds and Ware added 13 and eight rebounds for Indiana. Olivier Nkamhoua scored a Michigan-high 18 points and had five rebounds while Will Tschetter scored 17 points with six rebounds, McDaniel scored 12 and Terrance Williams II scored 10.

Nkamhoua heats up after break

U-M began the second half leading by two when Nkamhoua scored eight straight points by himself. The first bucket Nkamhoua caught on the left block, took a dribble and made a right-handed hook. The next possession, he got the ball on the same block and hit a turnaround.

Then, he decided to turn over his right shoulder and go with a baseline fadeaway jumper, giving U-M a 45-43 lead. For good measure a few possessions later he got the ball at the 3-point line, faked a pass, took a step-in and drilled the mid-range jumper to take a four-point lead.

Michigan forward Will Tschetter defends Indiana forward Payton Sparks during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Midway through the half, McDaniel had missed 10 straight shots when his floater rolled around the rim and dropped to give U-M a 56-51 lead. Moments later, Tschetter drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing for a six-point lead before Indiana answered with a 7-0 run in the next 1:30.

From there, the game was within two points the rest of the way until IU got up by three in the closing moments.

Surviving early drought

The Wolverines had a nearly five-minute scoring drought in the first half, missing 10 of 11 shots, but the Hoosiers had a case of the turnovers.

IU went 6-for-8 from the floor in the first seven minutes of the game, but committed six turnovers during that stretch, so it had to settle for a 15-9 lead after a Payton Sparks bucket with 12:22 to play.

Shortly thereafter, point guard Jaelin Llewellyn checked in for the first time for a game at Crisler Center in more than a year and made a quick impact. Tschetter, who buoyed U-M early, got an offensive-rebound and put-back to snap Michigan's scoreless drought, then Llewellyn knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing to knot the game at 15.

The Hoosiers once again went on a hot shooting streak and made 6-of-8 field goals, the last of which was a slashing layup by Kaleb Banks right past Williams to put IU up 28-21, its largest lead of the first half.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks to guard Jaelin Llewellyn during the first half against the Indiana at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

IU had its way in the early going, with 23 of its first 28 points coming in the paint (20) or free-throw line (3-for-4), and Ware was a big reason why. His three-point play, followed by another turnaround hook in the paint over Reed and a ferocious slam exactly five minutes into the game helped him score seven of Indiana's first 11 points.

The only reason U-M was within seven by the midway point of the first half was Tschetter. Not only did the redshirt sophomore score the bucket to end the skid, but made a pair of free throws and added an aggressive scooping layup as he scored seven of U-M's first 21 points.

It kept Michigan within striking distance long enough for Ware to pick up his second foul with 6:54 to go in the half and have to sit the rest of the way. That opened the door for U-M, which burst through it with a 14-5 spurt over the next four-plus minutes to take a four-point lead temporarily and go into the break up, 39-37.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball fails to make key plays in 78-75 loss to Indiana