Michigan basketball draws comparisons to Michigan football after ugly loss to Illinois

ESPN's Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas were all of us Tuesday night as Michigan basketball suffered through a home blowout vs. Illinois.

The Wolverines entered the game on a seven-game winning streak and only one loss in 19 games. The Illini entered the game missing their best player, Ayo Dosunmu, who was injured in the team's sixth loss of the season, last week vs. Michigan State.

Illinois left Ann Arbor with a 76-53 win; the first time Illinois beat a top-two team on the road. Tuesday's win was the Illini's third in a row vs. the Wolverines, and one of U-M's worst home losses in the past 25 years.

"This is kind of stunning, Jay, don't you think?" Shulman said midway through the second half as Illinois, playing without its best player, went up 55-34 vs. Michigan.

"And to do it in this fashion," Bilas replied. "It's been a beatdown."

[ Michigan basketball's biggest star in its best year? Juwan Howard, coach of the year ]

There's not much shame in losing to the fourth-ranked team in the nation, which also may be headed for No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, but Michigan fans were ashamed nonetheless.

Michigan basketball violating the “No Malarkey” principle.....on home court, no less......tragic. — A.J. Ashman (@AJ_Ashman) March 3, 2021

Dear 8lb 6oz Baby Jesus, can you please help Michigan Basketball right now? 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #GoBlue — Sharp (@sharpcutco) March 3, 2021

Somebody just reported that Jim Harbaugh was coaching the sideline tonight for Michigan basketball. — BIG DUB (@BIGDUB6) March 3, 2021

ICYMI: The Wings busted out some "new" sweaters Tuesday.

Story continues

Wings reverse retros > Michigan basketball — brad popiel (@the_real_popiel) March 3, 2021

Thanks for nothing Michigan basketball. pic.twitter.com/ggu61huiuW — Megan Cashen (@MeganKelly86) March 3, 2021

Good thinking.

Hope the Michigan basketball Twitter account turns off replies for the greater good of mankind — Kingi (@trademarktaz) March 3, 2021

Despite running into a buzzsaw in the form of a hungry, talented Illinois team, I STILL believe Michigan basketball can go all the way this year. #GoBlue — Don Thomas (@donovanmthomas) March 3, 2021

I'm old enough to remember when this was a compliment.

Michigan basketball looking a lot like Michigan football rn — E (@MaTriZiix) March 3, 2021

A live look at Michigan Basketball tonight. Can’t shoot, can’t defend, can’t do much of anything. 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/2UtO8bHQ2G — Aimee (@asbergquist) March 3, 2021

When Michigan basketball gets destroyed, the only way to wash that away is to watch trashy HGTV real estate shows — Nick Manes (@nickrmanes) March 3, 2021

The bigger picture:

My Michigan basketball analysis tonight: sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug.



Michigan has been the windshield a lot this year. Get it all out of the system now. Bigger games to come. — Russ Levine (@pudge44) March 3, 2021

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball fans embarrassed after awful loss to Illinois