Michigan basketball crumbles in 2nd half when shooters go cold in 75-65 loss to Minnesota

Coming off strong wins against San Diego State and Nebraska, Michigan basketball sought to prove its shaky start to the season was behind it against Minnesota.

But it was the Golden Gophers who made a statement at Crisler Center.

Leading by as much as 16 points, Minnesota shot 50.9% from the field, downing Michigan, 75-65. Jamison Battle led the Golden Gophers with 27 points, accompanied by 17 points from Payton Willis.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) tries to protect the ball from Minnesota forward Eric Curry (1) during the first half at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

A dominant first half from Hunter Dickinson, who led Michigan with 19 points overall and 14 points (on 7-for-8 shooting) before halftime, wasn’t enough for Michigan to pull away from Minnesota. The Golden Gophers had an answer each time the Wolverines got hot, leaving Michigan with a slim 36-32 lead at the half.

Dickinson’s only miss of the half was a 3-point attempt, but he wasn’t the only Wolverine shooter to struggle from downtown early. Michigan shot a measly 1-for-8 from beyond the arc — en route to finishing 3-for-18 on the night — but seven first-half offensive rebounds helped limit the damage.

A vicious rejection by Moussa Diabate sent Minnesota guard Elijah Stephens’ layup attempt into the stands with about five minutes left in the first half. Dickinson followed with a forceful two-handed flush on the next possession, giving Michigan a 26-23 lead while electrifying the crowd.

A tough left hook from Diabate to beat the first half buzzer energized the Wolverines, but the momentum failed to carry over the halftime break. The Gophers came out of the gate hot, opening on a 7-0 run to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. DeVante' Jones was the only Michigan shooter with a field goal in the first eight-plus minutes as Minnesota grew comfortable.

Willis’ five points in the first four minutes of the second half gave the Gophers a 41-38 lead. Next to catch the hot hand for Minnesota was Battle, who took over. A stepback 3-pointer from Eli Brooks brought Michigan within five midway through the half, but Battle’s jumper silenced the crowd. A Dickinson basket was met again with a demoralizing make from Battle, keeping the Gophers’ lead stable.

With nine minutes left, Willis’ offensive clinic continued. He hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc, flashing three fingers in celebration as Minnesota’s lead ballooned to 10. Another two baskets from Battle seemingly gave the Gophers total control — a 16-point lead with six minutes left — but the Wolverines battled back.

A Dickinson and-one capped a 10-0 Michigan run, bringing the game within six with less than four minutes remaining. Despite the hope the run gave, Minnesota did just enough to stay ahead. It weathered multiple backcourt turnovers, made timely free throws and ultimately walked out of Ann Arbor with a key conference victory.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball crumbles in 2nd with cold shooters in 75-65 loss