Michigan basketball comes up short in Sweet 16, losing to Villanova, 63-55

SAN ANTONIO — Michigan basketball's struggles with layups and free throws proved too costly in the Sweet 16.

Jermaine Samuels scored 18 points as No. 2 seed Villanova beat No. 11 seed Michigan, 63-55, in the South regional semifinal on Thursday at AT&T Center.

Hunter Dickinson had 15 points and 15 rebounds for U-M (19-15) and Eli Brooks, in his final game at Michigan, had 12 points and five rebounds.

OPINION: Michigan making its case as the Big Ten's best program. The secret? Swag.

BUILDING A POWERHOUSE: Inside look at why Villanova is so difficult to beat

Michigan trailed the entire second half and cut the lead to 54-50 with 3:19 to go. But Samuels' layup, followed by a Dickinson missed layup and a Collin Gillespie 3 stretched the lead to nine with 1:53 remaining.

Michigan finished the game shooting 35% (21-for-59) from the field and 35.3% (6-for-17) from the 3-point line. But they made just 7 of 14 free throws.

The Wolverines held Villanova (29-7) to 37.3% from the field. The Wildcats will play either Houston or Arizona on Saturday for a berth into the Final Four.

More to come on freep.com.

Contact Michael Cohen at mcohen@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball comes up short in Sweet 16, 63-55 to Villanova