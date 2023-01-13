Michigan basketball collapses late on Jett Howard's career night, loses to Iowa in OT, 93-84

IOWA CITY, Iowa − In a season full of narrow misses and tough losses, Thursday night may be the biggest blow of the season for the Wolverines.

Freshman Jett Howard scored a career-high 34 points but it wasn't enough as Michigan basketball lost to Iowa, 93-84, in overtime at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Michigan (9-7, 3-2 Big Ten) led by seven with less than two minutes to play and by four with less than 30 seconds in regulation after Kobe Bufkin's jumper from the elbow.

But on the ensuing possession, Bufkin fouled Payton Sandfort on a 3-pointer from the top of the key, who got the shot to drop and made the free throw to tie the score.

Michigan guard Jett Howard (13) shoots over Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Michigan freshman point guard Dug McDaniel's floater as the second half expired did not go in, forcing the extra five minutes.

From there, it was all Hawkeyes, who scored the first eight points of overtime before Terrance Williams II hit a fadeaway with 1:39 to play. But Iowa would get an offensive rebound on the next possession (its 14th of the night) and ice the game away from the free-throw line as the Hawkeyes finished the final 7:18 of the game on a 23-6 run.

Sandfort had 26 points and six rebounds, and Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes with 27 points and eight rebounds, while Filip Rebraca added a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Cool your Jetts

Howard tied his father and coach's career-high at U-M by making 12 of 22 from the field and going 7-for-13 from the 3-point line as Michigan led for nearly 34 minutes of regulation.

He scored 10 straight midway through the second half; a long ball form the corner, a fadeaway in the lane, a leaning 3-pointer from the top of the key and a slashing layup on the left side of the court as part of a 13-2 run to put U-M up, 65-55, with 10:56 to play.

Iowa would answer with seven straight of its own, when freshman Dug McDaniel and Will Tschetter made consecutive buckets (the latter was called a goaltend on Iowa when the replay didn't appear to show one) to make it 69-62. Iowa would score five straight before McDaniel buried a 3-pointer to again extend Iowa's lead to fivee.

Story continues

Again, after Iowa made it 72-70, McDaniel hit a 3-pointer with 3:09 to play to make it 75-70. A Hunter Dickinson tip-in with 2:18 left made it a seven-point game before Iowa closed regulation on a 9-2 run.

Sandfort made a baseline jumper to open overtime, then made an and-1 layup after Murray split a pair of free throws to make it a six-point game and never look back.

Michigan, which generally protects the ball well, turned the ball over 13 times which led to 20 Iowa points. The Wolverines also allowed 14 offensive rebounds, which resulted in 10 second-chance points.

Dickinson had his fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while McDaniel added 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Bufkin had nine and Tschetter had a career-high seven.

MICHIGAN HOOPS NOTEBOOK: Dug McDaniel hospitalized before MSU game; why this Michigan star stuck up for a Hoosier

THE TIME IS NOW: Michigan basketball must improve these 3 areas soon to make NCAA tournament

Howard set the tone early, hitting a step-in 3-pointer on Michigan's first possession before a pull-up jumper from the elbow the next time down the court. a6hen after a few Dug McDaniel turnovers, he hit another three; this time from the left corner after Kobe Bufkin drove baseline and swung the ball from underneath the hoop.

The freshman wasn't done, hitting a long ball from the top of the key just more than a minute later to score the Wolverines' first 11 points.

Michigan shot 45% from long range (14-for-31) while Iowa finished 12-of-30 on deep balls.

Murray was in his bag as well, for Iowa. The junior star hit a 3-pointer right after Howard's first, then added a leaning floater on the right side of the floor to cut the deficit to 11-9. After a Hunter Dickinson face-up jumper, Murray buried another 3-pointer from the corner to get back within one before Filip Rebraca hit a driving slam to give Iowa its first lead of the game, 14-13.

After Dickinson hit a turn-around and Murray made a leaner off the glass over Howard, Michigan went on a 10-4 run.

Howard knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing, before a live ball turnover led to an uncontested transition layup for McDaniel. Iowa would tie the game at 20 before Will Tschetter hit an elbow jumper just moments after he checked into the game and Howard buried another long ball from the corner − his sixth consecutive made shot to start the game, giving him 17 points less than 10 minutes into the contest.

Joey Baker got on the board with a 3-pointer from the wing, Michigan's sixth make in its first ninee attempts before Iowa made consecutive buckets to get back within one.

With Dickinson and Howard on the floor, Bufkin went to work and used a Tarris Reed Jr. screen to turn the corner on the right side and go baseline for the slam putting U-M up 30-27 momentarily, before Murray hit a long ball to tie the game.

Reed Jr. would make the next bucket, a layup, but as he was asking the ref for an And-1 call, Iowa went in transition and his man, Riley Mulvey, made a layup to tie the game.

From there, Michigan went with its twin towers look (or as assistant coach Saddi Washington called it on the radio halftime show, the 'thump and bump') for the first time all season, with Dickinson (7-foot-1) and Reed (6-foot-10) on the floor together. The two would finish the final 6:55 of the first half on the court and out-score Iowa 11-8 during that stretch.

The lone mishap came after Michigan got up 37-32 on a Dickinson long ball from the wing, the two both went for a rebound on the defensive glass and it bounced out of bounds. That gave Iowa an extra possession which ended in a 3-pointer by Josh Dix.

Howard would add two more buckets, the last of which was a slashing floater with 1:46 left in the first half, to tie his career-high with 21 points.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball falls on Jett Howard's big night, 93-84 at Iowa