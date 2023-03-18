Michigan basketball collapses in final minute vs. Vanderbilt in 66-65 NIT loss

It happened again.

Michigan basketball was up by eight at Vanderbilt with less than one minute to play. Then it gave up nine straight points, committed three straight turnovers and was called for a goaltending basket with 13 seconds left.

Even with that, it had the ball down one with 13 seconds to play.

Dug McDaniel on the final possession couldn't connect on a floater, Hunter Dickinson couldn't get the tip-in to fall and in the end, Michigan collapsed to fall in the second round of the NIT, 66-65, to Vanderbilt.

Michigan's (19-16, 11-9 Big Ten) season is over, after it turned a 12-point first half deficit into a 10-point second half lead.

Dickinson finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and scored 11 straight in the second half for Michigan, to turn a one-point lead into a double-digit margin. McDaniel finished with 19, one-point short of his career-high, and scored 13 of them in the first half to keep U-M in the game when it fell behind by a dozen.

Joey Baker added 11, Williams had six points and five rebounds and Tarris Reed Jr. had five points and six rebounds.

But the effort wasn't enough for the short handed Wolverines.

Jett Howard, the team's second-leading scorer (14.2 ppg) who missed the team's NIT opening win over Toledo was out with an ankle injury. Kobe Bufkin, who the TV broadcast said tweaked his ankle in practice on Friday, was out as well.

Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt with 24 points and nine rebounds. Manjon scored 17 and Collin Smith added 11 for the Commodores, who will face the winner of 4-seed UAB and Morehead State in next week's NIT Quarterfinal.

Dickinson takes over, McDaniel helps close the door

It was a quiet start to the day or Dickinson. He scored the game's opening bucket, then didn't add any more points for 17 minutes. He made two buckets late in the first half, which seemed to spark his strong final 20 minutes.

The 7-foot-1 center made a left-handed hook out of the break to go up three, then after a Baker spinning layup, Dickinson added a baseline layup to put U-M back up one.

Baker got the next five U-M points from the free throw line, while Vanderbilt countered with two Lawrence layups and one Wright free throw to make it 41-40 Michigan when Dickinson took over.

First, he caught a feed from Terrance Williams Jr. and threw down the slam. He added a spinning hook shot the next trip down and followed it when he nabbed a tough pass from McDaniel and added another one-handed flip.

Then, it was freshman Youssef Khayat's turn to feed the big man, which Dickinson turned into an And-1 finish. He then added two more free throws to put the Wolverines up 52-42 with 10:52 to play.

A quick collapse

Dickinson wouldn't score from the floor again but after three Reed free throws, U-M led 59-51 with 5:08 to play.

Jordan Wright made a layup, then Lawrence scored five straight for Vanderbilt to get within five.

Baker and Trey Thomas appeared to exchange 3's, but Baker's was overturned to a two when replay showed his toe was on the line, so a five-point lead was changed to four. Baker and McDaniel would add consecutive mid-range jumpers to put Michigan up 65-57 with 1:45 to play, but Vanderbilt turned on a full court press and changed the game.

Lawrence scored five and Manjon scored four as Vanderbilt went on a 9-0 run in 46 seconds to steal the game.

First half of runs

Michigan got off to a quick start, when Dickinson hit the game's opening bucket and the freshman Khayat − who made his first career start and just his second appearance in a game since Jan. 1 − nailed his fourth career 3-pointer to go up 5-0.

Vanderbilt took over the next seven minutes, which included a stretch where it made six straight field goals; a 3-pointer by Colin Smith, a layup and highlight dunk by Tyrin Lawrence, then eight straight by Smith on a slashing layup and consecutive long balls from the right corner.

The Commodores held U-M to 0-for-6 shooting with four turnovers during the same time to put together a 17-0 run and go up 17-5 with 12:53 to play in the first half.

But the tandem of McDaniel and Williams got U-M back in the game.

After two misses, Williams tipped in an offensive rebound before McDaniel hit an and-1 floater. Williams added another offensive rebound and tip-in on the ensuing possession before McDaniel knocked down a mid-range jumper off a screen to make it a 9-0 Michigan run and cut the lead to three.

Vanderbilt's Paul Lewis drained a long ball from the top of the key to put Jerry Stackhouse's squad up six, when McDaniel hit consecutive 3-pointers − the first on a pull-up, the next off a handoff rom his roommate Tarris Reed Jr. to tie the game at 20.

Reed provided key minutes early as well, making a put-back off a miss to tie the game at 22. He had five rebounds in six first half minutes. After a high-flying Lawrence And-1 dunk put Vanderbilt up 27-24, Michigan crossed the half on a 6-0 run.

Dickinson, who hadn't scored other than the first points of the game, hit consecutive buckets in the lane as he gave U-M back the lead 30-29 into the break and crossed the 1,600-point benchmark for his career.

All players not named Smith or Lawrence for Vanderbilt combined to go 4-for-15 from the floor for 11 points and 3 turnovers.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball collapses in NIT loss to Vanderbilt