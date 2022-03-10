Michigan basketball collapses in 2nd half, loses to Indiana, 74-69, in Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The whistle sounded for a media timeout with 7:07 remaining in a game that was all but over when Michigan basketball held a 17-point lead minutes prior. Indiana guard Xavier Johnson waived his arms to incite an overwhelmingly pro-Indiana crowd that roared back to life with each successive turnover, missed shot and poor decision from the Wolverines, a group on the verge of collapse.

On the strength of a stunning 20-4 run, the Hoosiers stormed back to garrot U-M and expose nearly every flaw coach Juwan Howard’s team has: from head-scratching turnovers by point guard DeVante’ Jones to the evaporation of perimeter shooting when the Wolverines needed it most, from the inability to create quality shots for center Hunter Dickinson to the sieve-like transition defense Michigan had never truly eradicated. And when it ended — after a pass from Moussa Diabate caromed off the hands of Jordan Geronimo and then, painfully, Eli Brooks with 10.9 seconds remaining — all the Wolverines could do was blame themselves for imploding, 74-69, in Howard’s return from suspension.

Indiana made 10 of its final 13 shots from the field to unhinge a Michigan team that might have penciled itself into the quarterfinals after coasting through 30 minutes largely unchallenged. Jackson-Davis missed his first four shots from the field but made 10 of his next 14 to finish with a game-23 points and seven rebounds. Johnson chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists highlighted by a trio of 3-pointers.

Jones led the Wolverines with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists canceled out by three turnovers. Brooks added 17 points on an inefficient 4-for-13 shooting. Dickinson scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half before vanishing down the stretch.

The scenes from Michigan’s epic collapse contrasted so sharply from the images before the game, when excitement poured out of Howard at the conclusion of warmups. For two weeks, Michigan basketball’s head coach watched the Wolverines from his home office, pausing and rewinding the television copy to make notes for his eventual return. It was the best he could do while serving a five-game suspension.

But Thursday marked Howard’s return to the sideline, to his team and to a national stage following the scuffle with Wisconsin in which he struck an opposing coach in the face. And as his players jogged toward Michigan’s bench shortly before tipoff in the Big Ten tournament, Howard greeted each of them with a powerful high five and chest-bumping hug. Howard’s name and photo would be rousingly booed by the Indiana faithful minutes later when lineups were introduced on the big screen, but it didn’t matter. There was no place he’d rather be.

That same injection of energy coursed through his players in the opening 30 minutes as the Wolverines’ collective aggression propelled them to seize control by the midway point of the half. The tandem of Dickinson and Jones shredded the interior of an IU team that had begun to splinter while losing seven of nine games before making the short trip to Indianapolis. Michigan led 41-28 at the break and extended that margin to 58-43 with 13:09 remaining after small forward Caleb Houstan caught fire with a trio of 3-pointers in the second half.

What happened next will be remembered by Howard and his players for quite some time, especially if the cataclysmic result in Indianapolis carries over to the NCAA tournament — assuming the Wolverines qualify. Such an inexplicable loss of composure will be dissected between now and Michigan’s next game, whenever that may be, and in reality, it might be discussed far longer that that.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball collapses, loses to Indiana in Big Ten tournament