Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has heart surgery, Phil Martelli is interim coach

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard had a successful heart procedure on Friday, the program announced in a statement.

Howard, 50, is expected to return to the program in four to six weeks and make a full recovery in six to 12 weeks. In the meantime, associate head coach Phil Martelli will serve as interim head coach. Howard is expected to return in time for Michigan's exhibition opener vs. Northwood on Nov. 3.

Howard's surgery was performed by Dr. Himanshu Patel, who "successfully resected an aortic aneurysm and repaired Howard’s aortic valve," per the release.

"I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health," Howard said in the release. "My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr. (Kim) Eagle, Dr. Patel, Dr. (Stanley) Chetcuti, and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout this process.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts to a play against Toledo during the second half of the first round of the NIT at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

"I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us."

Howard's conditions were identified following a "routine medical check" and the ensuing surgical procedures "were scheduled as soon as possible" in order to allow Howard to return in time for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

"We are extremely grateful Juwan's proactive procedure was a success and that he is resting comfortably," athletics director Warde Manuel said in the release. "We will continue to support Juwan, Jenine and his family as well as the program throughout his absence.

"All of us at the athletic department have Juwan in our thoughts and prayers. We look forward to Juwan's return when he feels that he has fully recovered."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has heart surgery