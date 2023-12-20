Michigan basketball chomped late again, 106-101 in 2 OT, by Florida

Earlier this season, Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli said the Wolveriens have lost so many close games recently that he didn't care what the team had to do to win a tight game — it just needed to prove it could.

Tuesday's matchup with Florida — in the Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina —provided an opportunity to do exactly that..

Nobody told the Wolverines, however, as they once again fell short, 106-101, in double overtime.

Michigan is now 4-16 since the start of the 2022-23 season in games decided by six points or fewer or in overtime.

Florida Gators guard Riley Kugel (2) passes around Michigan Wolverines forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32) during the first half at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

The Wolverines had their chances, though: They overcame multiple four-point deficits in the final 2 minutes of regulation, thanks in part to an and-1 layup from Tarris Reed Jr., a midrange jumper by Nimari Burnett and a put-back dunk by Olivier Nkamhoua with 12 seconds left to knot the game at 81 apiece.

The Gators had two looks at the end of regulation: The first was swatted by Reed, and the second, a 3-point try by Alex Condon, hit off the front of the rim to bring on overtime — and more evenly matched play.

Dug McDaniel, who led all scorers with a career high-tying 33 points, made a pair of free throws in the extra period to give Michigan an 89-86 lead in the final minute. Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. missed a would-be tying shot, but Tyrese Samuel got one of Florida's 21 offensive rebounds and kicked it back out to Zyon Pullin, who drilled a tying 3 with less than 10 seconds left.

Burnett, who went 0-for-5 beyond the arc, had the ball in the final seconds, but settled for a 3 and missed, bringing on a second overtime.

Nkamhoua, who finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, hit a turnaround glasser and two free throws to put U-M up 93-91 early in the period, but the Gators answered with a decisive 11-0 run. Samuel tied the game with a dunk and Pullin hit a pair of free throws before Clayton and Will Richard hit consecutive slashing layups. After Terrance Williams II missed a 3-pointer, Clayton made his and the Gators' lead ballooned to nine.

U-M made it close with late 3s from Nkamhoua and Williams, but Florida finished off the Wolverines from the stripe — an improbable result considering the disparity in the final free throw number. Michigan was 23-for-29 on free throws — it was 23-for-27 until Reed missed two in the final five seconds — while Florida was just 18-for-29. But one of those was the most important: Richard's single make with 16 seconds left to make it a five-point game.

U-M also made 10 of 22 3-pointers (45.5%) while Florida made just 8-of-29 (27.6%), but the Gators had massive advantages in points in the paint (60-38), rebounds (54-43), points off turnovers (16-6) and, most importantly, bench points, 43-3. The Wolverines played just two reserves: Will Tschetter, who went scoreless, and Jaelin Llewellyn, who hit his lone 3-point attempt.

Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for U-M, Reed had 14 points and Burnett had 10.

Pullin led Florida with 22, Samuel hd 21 points and 11 rebounds, Richard scored 17, Condon had 14 and Clayton scored 12.

Michigan Wolverines forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) guards Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during the first half at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Can't pull away in the second half

Michigan looked set to cruise after a Reed layup with 14:27 left in the second half, leading by nine. But the Gators made six of their next eight shots to tie the game at 63.

After McDaniel's floater with 12:27 to play, U-M made just two field goals over the next 9½ minutes, which allowed Florida to charge into the lead.

One of them was a deep 3-pointer by Nkamhoua to go up three with 5:26 to play, but Richard answered with a 3 of his own 35 seconds later to knot the game at 72.

Pullin made a baseline jumper for the Gators to go up 74-72, before a McDaniel floater knotted the game moments later. After Richard split a pair of free throws, Nkamhoua missed a fall-away jumper and Pullin responded with an and-1 layup with 1:38 to play to build a 78-74 lead.

U-M didn't go quietly. McDaniel found Reed on a pick-and-roll and he completed a three-point play to make it 78-77, but the Wolverines couldn't get the stop as Richard made another three-point play on a layup, to make it a four-point lead again.

Florida appeared to come up with a key block on the other end, but Burnett corralled the loose ball and nailed a jumper to cut the deficit to two. From there, U-M forced a Florida turnover on the inbounds pass, getting the ball back down 81-79 with 30 seconds to play.

Off the inbounds play, McDaniel missed a game-tying shot, but Nkamhoua hammered home the dunk to get it to OT.

Michigan Wolverines guard Dug McDaniel (0) brings the ball up court against the Florida Gators during the first half at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Finding their footing early

The first half began with some rather hideous basketball.

Florida made a layup 10 seconds in, then missed eight of its next nine shots (including five 3-pointers) and turned the ball over three times. Michigan wasn’t much better. The Wolverines had two turnovers and two missed shots in the first two minutes of the game before McDaniel lifted them to an early lead.

He nailed a floater off glass and a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key — a preview of what was to come — then after a Reed bucket continued to take advantage of the Gators' drop coverage.

As the defense sagged off, he canned two more deep balls out of the media timeout before an Nkamhoua layup put Michigan up, 15-7.

The Gators slowly whittled away at the lead despite missing their first seven 3-pointers of the game; thanks in large part to their work in the paint. Florida scored 16 of its first 19 points down low before Clayton's 3-pointer cut the lead to 23-22 with 7:53 to go in the half.

Llewellyn's 3 from the left corner put the Wolverines up, 28-22, and capped a stretch with four makes in five shots, but the Gators made another push with a 9-2 run to take a 31-30 lead.

That lead stretched to 37-35 as halftime neared, but Pullin hit a near half-court heave as time expired to give the Gatros a 38-37 entering the break.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball swamped in 2 OT by Florida, 106-101