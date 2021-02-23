Michigan basketball breaks McDonald's All-American game drought

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
Michigan basketball has its first McDonald's All-Americans in nearly two decades.

Four-star guard Kobe Bufkin, five-star wing Caleb Houstan and five-star forward Moussa Diabate were named to the team on Tuesday afternoon, becoming the Wolverines' first signees since Daniel Horton (2002) to earn the distinction.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the McDonald's All-American Game will not be played for the second consecutive year, although a full 24-player roster was still announced.

Houstan, who played at Montverde Academy in Florida, is the highest-ranked signee in Michigan's top-ranked recruiting class. He is the No. 8 overall recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Diabate, who is originally from France and played at IMG Academy (also in Florida), is ranked No. 18 overall. Bufkin, a 6-foot-4 guard at Grand Rapids Christian, was the first Michigan prep named to the team since Deyonta Davis (Flint native Miles Bridges was playing in West Virginia when he earned the honor).

The previous recruiting cycle, the Wolverines had one commitment — five-star forward Isaiah Todd — who was named a McDonald's All-American. Todd, who never signed a letter of intent, eventually spurned Michigan to pursue his professional basketball career and currently plays in the NBA's G League.

Montverde Academy&#39;s Caleb Houstan puts up a shot against LaPorte (Indiana) La Lumiere at the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament in the EdgeCenter for Sportsmanship and Wellness in Montverde. PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT]
Montverde Academy's Caleb Houstan puts up a shot against LaPorte (Indiana) La Lumiere at the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament in the EdgeCenter for Sportsmanship and Wellness in Montverde. PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT]

Houstan and Diabate are two of six players who inked letter of intents with Michigan during the fall signing period, giving it the No. 1-ranked recruiting class thus far. They are joined by four-star guard Kobe Bufkin (Grand Rapids Christian, No. 42); four-star guard Frankie Collins (No. 51); four-star wing Isaiah Barnes (No. 104); and three-star forward Will Tschetter (No. 146).

The Michigan basketball signee averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while leading the Eagles to a 20-2 record as a junior. He dropped his 1,000th point last week but also suffered a hairline fracture in his wrist. There's been no reported timetable on his return.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 3 Michigan basketball signees named McDonald's All Americans

