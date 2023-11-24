Michigan basketball bounces Stanford with 22-2 run in second half in Battle 4 Atlantis

After battling back from an 11-point deficit to lead by one at the half in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, then giving up the first eight points of the second half, perhaps Michigan basketball was a bit worn down by Stanford on Thursday night.

Not that anyone could tell from the next six minutes; the Wolverines (4-2) ripped off a 22-2 run, hitting seven of nine shots and holding the Cardinal to a 1-for-10 stretch en route to an 83-78 victory to advance to the fifth-place game on Friday against Texas Tech (6 p.m., ESPNU). Thursday's win was the fifth time in six games that the Wolverines have scored at least 80 points.

Michigan Wolverines forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots as Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) defends during the first half at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua continued his hot start with his fifth double-digit scoring game in six appearances for U-M, putting up 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting and adding four rebounds. Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel led the Wolverines with 20 points (also on 7-for-12 shooting) and eight assists; Terrance Williams II was scorching behind the 3-point line, hitting four of five shots en route to 17 points; and Tarris Reed Jr. added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench. Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett led U-M with six rebounds and had 10 points.

The Wolverines shot 59.3% overall, fueled by a 65.5% mark in the first half. After falling behind 20-9 just over 6 minutes in, the Wolverines hit their next eight shots from the floor to grab a 26-25 lead with 8:50 remaining before halftime. Following three straight misses, U-M finished the half with makes on eight of 10 shots to go into intermission leading, 45-44.

Michigan stretched it to a 13-point lead in the second half before the Cardinal climbed back into the game, coach Juwan Howard’s second on the sidelines for U-M. The Wolverines missed six straight shots while the Cardinal hit seven of 11 to tie it at 72-all with just under 5 minutes left. But Nkamhoua and McDaniel found their shots again, connecting on jumpers for a six-point U-M lead heading into the final minute and Williams split a pair of free throws for a seven-point margin in the final 30 seconds.

Jared Bynum, who led the Cardinal with 20 points, hit a 3 to make it a four-point game again, but Michigan was unstoppable in hitting its free throws to close out Stanford.

