Michigan basketball blows 12-point second-half lead, falls at Maryland, 64-57

The task was always going to be tall, but that doesn't make the result any less painful.

An already thin Michigan basketball roster, who was without point guard and leading scorer Dug McDaniel serving the first of a six-game road suspension, couldn't hold onto a 12-point second-half lead at Maryland Thursday night, as it ran out of legs in a 64-57 loss.

After holding Maryland to 33% shooting (9.1% from 3-pointers) in the first half, Maryland made 48% of its field goals after the break and went 6-of-10 from long range. Michigan, meanwhile, shot 50% in the first half (55.5% on 3-pointer, 5-of-9) but went cold after the break as it made just 10 of 31 shots (32.3%) and didn't make a single long ball (0-of-6).

Maryland led, 58-51, with 3:30 to play when Terrance Williams hit a slashing layup, Tarris Reed Jr. hit a pair of free throws, and Olivier Nkamhoua made a turnaround jumper to get within one with 2:38 to play.

After Jahmir Young made a pair from the line to go up three, Nimari Burnett drew a foul but missed the front end to keep the lead there. Maryland turned the ball over on its ensuing possession, but a Williams mid-range jumper rattled in and out.

The Terps then committed another turnover, a shot clock violation, with 48.9 second to play and the Wolverines drew up another play during a timeout, but Burnett was swatted on a layup at the rim.

One last gasp

Michigan called its final timeout with 36.2 ticks left and Burnett was swatted on yet another layup attempt and Will Tschetter fouled out to try and extend the game. Julian Reese, a 58.6% free throw shooter, made both foul shots and gave Maryland a five point lead.

Nkamhoua had 18 points and seven rebounds and Williams had 10 points, while Jaelin Llewellyn played a season-high 33 minutes (he hadn't played more than 15 in a game to this point) and scored nine.

However the story of the game was a red-hot Scott, who with 3:30 left in the second half, had scored as many points (20) as Michigan to that point. He finished with a game-high 22, while Reese had 14 points and 13 rebounds, Young had 12 and Harris Smith scored 10.

Michigan (6-10, 1-4 Big Ten) has now lost five straight games.

Michigan led 35-23 after a Terrance Williams layup early in the second half, before the Terps scored three quick buckets in the paint; two dunks by Reese and a slashing layup by Harris-Smith to cut the deficit to six.

Tschetter made a lefty layup to go up by eight on the other end, but after that Nkamhoua was the only Wolverine player to score a point until Tarris Reed Jr., who battled foul trouble all night, made a layup more than seven minutes later to put U-M up 46-44.

Llewellyn, quick blitz help U-M mount first half lead

The game didn't start well for Llewellyn, who found himself on the wrong end of a Donta Scott poster dunk less than two minutes in as the Terps jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead. From there, however, Maryland couldn't buy a bucket as it made just 1 of its next 10 shots across a more than 7-minute stretch of gametime.

However the Wolverines couldn't pull away, as they committed seven turnovers in the game's first 12 minutes and didn't exactly start the game shooting the cover off the ball, making just 3 of 12 attempts in the first 11 minutes of the contest.

Maryland took a 12-10 lead on a DeShawn Harris-Smith layup as part of a 6-0 run, before the half went completely in favor of Michigan when it found its rhythm on offense with a blitz.

Reed threw down a dunk, Burnett hit a layup, Will Tschetter drilled a 3-pointer, Burnett made a pair of free throws, Terrance Wiliams hit a transition 3, Llewellyn made a scooping lefty layup and Nkamhoua hit a lefty layup of his own.

In total, the Wolverines made six consecutive field goal attempts and scored on seven straight trips down the court as part of a 14-2 run to take a 27-17 lead with 4:03 to go in the half.

Llewllyn did the rest of the half's scoring from there as he hit consecutive 3-pointers, the second of which went in off the glass, to send U-M into the break with a 12-point lead as it made 8 of its final 10 shots from the floor.

The difference in scoring early all came from the long ball, as U-M went 5-of-9 and Maryland went 1-of-11 in the half.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball blows second-half lead, falls at Maryland, 64-57