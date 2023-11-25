Michigan basketball blitzed by Texas Tech, 73-57, in Battle 4 Atlantis; Juwan Howard tossed

Juwan Howard was ejected in his third game back on Michigan basketball's bench in the 73-57 loss to Texas Tech on Friday to close the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas with a 1-2 record.

The Wolverines got off a slow start and trailed by 14 points at half, which grew to 19 points early in the second half because of the ejection.

Howard's ejection punctuated a bad first half for the Wolverines (4-3), who trailed, 35-21, at halftime. He was ejected for arguing an inadvertent whistle call made at the end of the first half that awarded Texas Tech with an extra possession before the break. It closed a half where Michigan shot 34.8% and had seven turnovers to fall behind double digits.

U-M (4-2) was outrebounded in the game, 41-21, and shot just 40.7% (22-for-54) from the field and 6-for-20 (30%) from the 3-point line.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard reacts during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Imperial Arena in the Battle 4 Atlantis fifth-place game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Olivier Nkamhoua led the Wolverines with 16 points. Four Red Raiders (4-1) scored in double figures, including Joe Toussaint, who led all scorers with 17 points.

Not quite back

Howard returned to the bench for the Feast Week tournament, but is still awaiting to make his 2023 debut as the acting head coach. He returned from his offseason heart surgery to be on the bench for all three games while Phil Martelli continued as the team's acting head coach, but could not make it the entire tournament.

Michigan's halftime deficit grew to 40-21 after making 3-of-4 technical foul free throws and scoring on the ensuing possession. The Wolverines cut the lead to 12 with 15 minutes left, but could not get any closer as poor shooting and fouls continued to plague the team.

Fatigue looked to set in from the opening tip for the Wolverines, playing their third game in as many games. Texas Tech jumped out to a 19-9 lead through the first 10 minutes. The lead ballooned to 24-9 before Dug McDaniel, who finished with 12 points, went on a 6-0 personal run to snap the rut. Texas Tech, though, answered with a strong finish filled with offensive rebounds to go up 14.

Howard spent most of the first half on his feet coaching along side acting head coach Phil Martelli. At the end of the half, Devan Cambridge (17 points) came down with a rebound and thought time ran out and appeared to travel with the ball. The referees blew the whistle but did not make a call and went to review to make a decision.

After some deliberation, Texas Tech was given possession again with 4 seconds remaining for an inadvertent whistle. Howard was ejected after protesting.

Their better half

The second half was better offensively for the Wolverines, who shot 45.2% in the final 20 minutes, but the 19-point deficit proved to be too much to overcome. Texas Tech kept the foot on the throttle trading baskets before ripping off an 8-0 run in just over 90 seconds to go up 63-40 with 10:01 left. Michigan answered with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 15 but did not get within 14 points the rest of the game.

Nkamhoua recorded his sixth double-digit scoring performance in seven games at U-M. McDaniel played the first 39 minutes and finished with 12 points, three assists and three steals. Terrance Williams was the only other Wolverine in double digits with 10 points.

Tarris Reed Jr. was the leading rebounder with six, but only played 17 minutes due to foul trouble.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball beaten by Texas Tech in Battle 4 Atlantis finale