Michigan basketball blitzed early, blown out by Rutgers, 82-52, for sixth straight loss

Michigan basketball got Dug McDaniel back from his road-game suspension for Thursday's game at Rutgers.

But it did little to change U-M's woes away from Crisler Center.

Clifford Omoruyi had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Jeremiah Williams added 19 points as Rutgers dominated from the start, beating Michigan, 82-52, in Piscataway, New Jersey.

It was Michigan's sixth straight loss, tied for its long skid since the 2010-11 seasons. U-M has dropped sixth straight on the road, 18 of its last 20 games. Thursday's 52 points were the lowest point total for U-M in six seasons.

Michigan guard Dug McDaniel shoots the ball as Rutgers guard Noah Fernandes defends during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Wolverines are guaranteed to finish in last place in the Big Ten for the first time since 1966-67 season, when they won only two of 14 conference games.

McDaniel, in his first game on the road since his academic-related suspension was lifted earlier this week, lead U-M (8-20, 3-14 Big Ten) with 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Tarris Reed Jr. added 10 points and eight rebounds. Michigan shot just 31.6% from the field and was 6 of 23 from the 3-point line.

Omoruyi was 9-for-11 from the field and Williams was 9 of 12 as the Scarlet Knights (14-13, 6-10) shot 52.4% from the field.

Rutgers led by 16 midway through the first half as Michigan struggled with turnovers and defense. The lead grew to 41-16 with 5:28 to play in the half before the Wolverines showed signs of life. A zone defense, along with a pair of McDaniel 3-pointers, powered a 10-0 run to trim into the deficit.

The Wolverines trailed, 41-26, at the half, and had as many turnovers (10) as field goals made. Rutgers scored 55% from the field after making its first seven attempts from the field.

But that first-half spark seemed to fizzle out after halftime. A Omoruyi three-point play, followed by a Williams steal and Omoruyi dunk helped Rutgers reel off a 9-2 run to open the second half and take a 50-28 lead, forcing Howard to call timeout.

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi secures a rebound during the first half against Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The closest Michigan would get would be 19 just a minute later on a Reed free throw. But Rutgers answered with two dunks and a layup to take a 56-31 lead with 14:38 remaining.

The Wolverines never led were down, 10-1, just 2 minutes and 21 seconds into the contest before Juwan Howard called an early timeout. The lead ballooned to 14-1 before McDaniel canned a 3-pointer for U-M's first field goal at 15:58 of the first half.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball blown out by Rutgers for sixth straight loss