Michigan basketball blitzed early, blown out by Rutgers, 82-52, for sixth straight loss
Michigan basketball got Dug McDaniel back from his road-game suspension for Thursday's game at Rutgers.
But it did little to change U-M's woes away from Crisler Center.
Clifford Omoruyi had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Jeremiah Williams added 19 points as Rutgers dominated from the start, beating Michigan, 82-52, in Piscataway, New Jersey.
It was Michigan's sixth straight loss, tied for its long skid since the 2010-11 seasons. U-M has dropped sixth straight on the road, 18 of its last 20 games. Thursday's 52 points were the lowest point total for U-M in six seasons.
The Wolverines are guaranteed to finish in last place in the Big Ten for the first time since 1966-67 season, when they won only two of 14 conference games.
McDaniel, in his first game on the road since his academic-related suspension was lifted earlier this week, lead U-M (8-20, 3-14 Big Ten) with 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Tarris Reed Jr. added 10 points and eight rebounds. Michigan shot just 31.6% from the field and was 6 of 23 from the 3-point line.
Omoruyi was 9-for-11 from the field and Williams was 9 of 12 as the Scarlet Knights (14-13, 6-10) shot 52.4% from the field.
Rutgers led by 16 midway through the first half as Michigan struggled with turnovers and defense. The lead grew to 41-16 with 5:28 to play in the half before the Wolverines showed signs of life. A zone defense, along with a pair of McDaniel 3-pointers, powered a 10-0 run to trim into the deficit.
The Wolverines trailed, 41-26, at the half, and had as many turnovers (10) as field goals made. Rutgers scored 55% from the field after making its first seven attempts from the field.
But that first-half spark seemed to fizzle out after halftime. A Omoruyi three-point play, followed by a Williams steal and Omoruyi dunk helped Rutgers reel off a 9-2 run to open the second half and take a 50-28 lead, forcing Howard to call timeout.
The closest Michigan would get would be 19 just a minute later on a Reed free throw. But Rutgers answered with two dunks and a layup to take a 56-31 lead with 14:38 remaining.
The Wolverines never led were down, 10-1, just 2 minutes and 21 seconds into the contest before Juwan Howard called an early timeout. The lead ballooned to 14-1 before McDaniel canned a 3-pointer for U-M's first field goal at 15:58 of the first half.
