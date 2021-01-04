Michigan basketball ascends to No. 9 in USA TODAY Sports college basketball poll

Michigan basketball's torrid start continues to be recognized.

The Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten) moved up six sports to No. 9 in this week's USA TODAY Sports college basketball poll after winning by 11 points at Maryland and 19 points against Northwestern on Sunday night. It is the only remaining undefeated team in the Big Ten and sits atop the standings with a 4-0 record in conference play.

The top three of Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained unchanged. Iowa leapt four spots and is now No. 7, the top-ranked Big Ten team. Michigan hosts Iowa on March 4 in the home finale.

[ Franz Wagner becoming two-way force for Michigan basketball: 'The guy's an architect' ]

Michigan's schedule this week includes a home game against No. 17 Minnesota on Wednesday and a road trip to Penn State on Saturday. Michigan beat the Nittany Lions, 62-58, on Dec. 13.

The Wolverines also came in at No. 6 in the NCAA's first version of the NET rankings. They are 1-0 in Quad 1 games and 3-0 in Quad 2 games.

The Wolverines rose to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll.

