Michigan basketball is in on an Arizona State transfer

One of the major holes is at the center position. Michigan has just one center on the roster, which is sophomore Tarris Reed Jr. The maize and blue were hoping to get Hunter Dickinson back, but the big man decided to transfer to Kansas and leave Michigan after three years.

Michigan has three transfers coming into the fold, and one of which is Tray Jackson from Seton Hall who can play center, but is primarily a ‘4’.

Since the ‘5’ is a position of need for Michigan, the Wolverines have reached out to former Arizona State big man Warren Washington, according to Jon Rothstein. Washington is considering Michigan along with Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Memphis, TCU, and Texas Tech.

The 7-foot, 225-pound center would be a bridge player for Michigan since he is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibilty remaining. Washington orignally committed to Oregon State back in 2018 where he played one season. He transferred to Nevada for two seasons and then played last year with ASU.

Last season, Washington averaged 9.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game. When he played with Nevada for two seasons, he averaged over 10 points per game.

