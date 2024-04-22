Michigan basketball adds yet another transfer to the fold on Monday

Dusty May has been on a huge tear when it’s come to adding talent to the Michigan basketball roster. It took a month after being hired before May really started seeing dividends paying off, but they have in a big way over the extended weekend.

It started with Justin Pippen, son of Scottie Pippen, committing to the maize and blue on Friday. North Texas shooting guard Rubin Jones quickly followed. On Saturday, prized Yale center Danny Wolf pledged to the Wolverines and on Sunday, Auburn point guard Tre Donaldson joined the mix. Former Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. committed on Monday.

Michigan appeared to be in good shape for another in Alabama forward Sam Walters, and that turned out to be true as Walters committed to the Wolverines on Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: Alabama transfer forward Sam Walters has committed to Dusty May and Michigan, he tells @On3sports. The 6-9 freshman says he chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Kentucky, and Louisville. https://t.co/LfzVW53XtA pic.twitter.com/u6CdOC03Cj — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 22, 2024

The second commitment of the day and sixth of the last four days, May is starting to put together a solid roster.

A four-star both as a recruit and via the transfer portal, Walters is considered to be the No. 29 small forward available in the portal per 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire