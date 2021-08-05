Michigan basketball adds 4-star center Tarris Reed to 2022 recruiting class

Michigan basketball just made a big splash on the recruiting trail.

Center Tarris Reed committed to the Wolverines on Thursday night, giving Juwan Howard a second top-100 recruit in the 2022 class alongside point guard Dug McDaniel.

Reed picked Michigan over three other finalists: Michigan State, Ohio State (which added a commitment from center Felix Okpara, Reed's AAU teammate, last week) and Purdue. He also reportedly held offers from Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Kansas, among others.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound big man is ranked No. 71 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 14 center.

Reed's recruitment accelerated this summer, when he made a series of official visits to all four of his finalists. His tour of the Big Ten culminated with a visit to Ann Arbor on June 30.

Reed, who previously attended Chaminade Prep in St. Louis and will play for Link Year Prep (also in Missouri) during his senior year, reportedly impressed on the travel basketball circuit this offseason — especially at Peach Jam, the biggest tournament on the Nike EYBL circuit.

"Reed is making his impact felt here in Augusta and with continued play like that, he could see his stock rise in the coming months," wrote 247Sports analyst Travis Branham after Reed scored 21 points on 10 of 12 shooting in one contest.

Reed's commitment was an important one for Michigan, which appeared to prioritize the center position in the 2022 class. The Wolverines missed out on one of their biggest targets earlier this summer when Donovan Clingan committed to Connecticut. Reed could find himself in the mix for playing time as early as his freshman season, given center Hunter Dickinson has already tested the NBA draft waters and could depart following his sophomore season in 2021-22.

With the addition of Reed, the Wolverines are currently projected to be two scholarships over the limit for the 2022-23 season — but that projection doesn't take into account any attrition that could occur before then.

