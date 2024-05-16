Michigan Athletics announces alcohol sales at The Big House in 2024

While you may have been able to go to a Detroit Lions game and grab a beer or a mixed drink, if you’re a fan of the college team in the state of Michigan, that’s a luxury you were not afforded. Until now.

The state of Michigan finally allowed the college teams to sell alcohol at sporting events, with an announcement last fall. Though rival MSU was quick to jump on board, the University of Michigan was not. Midway through the season, alcohol sales did begin at Crisler Center for the Michigan basketball team, and when the football team takes the field for the night game on Aug. 31, fans will be able to keep the tailgate rolling into the stadium.

Per the University of Michigan athletic department, alcohol sales will begin at Michigan Stadium as the The Big House now has its liquor license.

You can read the full press release below.

Full release

The University of Michigan Athletics Department will implement alcohol sales at Michigan Stadium beginning with the 2024 football season after carefully reviewing previous alcohol sale rollouts and fan experiences at Yost Ice Arena and Crisler Center.

The Board of Regents voted May 16 to implement a Class C liquor license at the “Big House,” starting Aug. 31 with a home football game against Fresno State.

In October 2023, the Board of Regents approved asking the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for liquor licenses for three U-M athletic venues — Michigan Stadium, Yost Ice Arena and Crisler Center. The board also voted to implement licenses for Crisler and Yost — which began in February — and to review the rollout of those two venues before considering implementation at Michigan Stadium.

Part of the implementation process included the athletic department collaborating and regularly meeting with campus partners — including the Office of Student Life, Division of Public Safety and Security, Risk Management and Government Relations — to ensure a safe and responsible rollout of alcohol sales at Crisler and Yost, which began in February.

There have been no reported behavioral issues related to drunken behavior or medical responses related to alcohol at either venue since the implementation.

Information gathered from this review helped inform best university practices amongst the venues and scale the sale of alcohol sales to Michigan Stadium.

Procedures to ensure compliance with state of Michigan laws and Liquor Control Commission rules and regulations have also been implemented by the athletic department, as well as U-M policies related to alcohol.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, regulatory features also include requiring all patrons to show ID at every purchase and limiting each transaction to two alcoholic beverages per legal-drinking-age guest.

In addition, the athletic department has been collaborating with the Office of Student Life on responsible alcohol consumption messaging at each of the venues to ensure a safe environment for all fans at every event.

Michigan Athletics will use the revenue for operational expenses, with a portion going to the university to help fund campus research projects.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire