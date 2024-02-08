Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel awarded chair of CFP committee

The Michigan Wolverines will have increased representation on the new 12-team College Football Playoff committee with Athletic Director Warde Manuel being named chair of the selection group.

Manuel has received a lot of flack from upset Michigan fans in the last couple of weeks for allowing Jim Harbaugh and a lot of the staff to leave for the NFL. Of course, this disappointment is at least a little misplaced. A lot of the coaches who have left this offseason simply had NFL itches to scratch, and nothing short of bank-breaking deals could keep them physically in Ann Arbor.

However, Manuel should get some credit for being at the helm of a program that lost just three games in three years, won a national title, won the Big Ten three consecutive times, and made three trips to the College Football Playoff. It has arguably been the best stretch in Michigan football history and could not have come together without high-level execution at all levels of the program.

The College Football Playoff committee took a lot of flack last season for their decision to put in one-loss Alabama over undefeated Florida State. The Noles became the first undefeated power-five conference champion to miss the playoff while Alabama would go on to lose to Michigan in the first round (in case anyone forgot). Manuel will be a key part of the decision process moving forward so it will be interesting to see if the precedent changes.

Additionally, the playoff will triple in size starting next season and include 12 teams and home games (on campus) in the first round of the playoff. In the ever-changing landscape of college football, it is always good to see Michigan have representation.

After winning a national title, the Wolverines are looking to replace a lot of lost talent and make another run at glory.

