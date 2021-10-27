Michigan at MSU preview, Franklin and Mullen suddenly need wins

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde preview a massive Week 9 college football slate. First up, the Michigan Wolverines head to Michigan State for a huge top-10 matchup. Also in the Big Ten, 5th ranked Ohio State hosts a reeling Penn State. How much does James Franklin need this win? Speaking of needing a win, Dan Mullen and his Florida Gators head to Jacksonville to face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Do the Gators stand a chance? The guys also have a cornucopia of hilarious stories to cap the pod including a homecoming contest at Alabama that is under protest…Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts