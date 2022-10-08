Michigan assistant Mike Hart carted off field after reported seizure

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart was carted off the field on a stretcher in the first half of the Wolverines’ game against Indiana.

Hart was awake and alert as he was carted off after a medical episode and the entire Michigan team gathered around him on the sideline as he was being tended to by training staff. The halftime show of the Fox broadcast reported that Hart had a seizure on the sideline.

Hugs on the @UMichFootball sideline after RB coach Mike Hart was carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eZgKYDIk8N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Hart was taken to a hospital after he was transported off the field and Michigan said that he would be held overnight for observation. The No. 4 Wolverines pulled away in the second half to beat the Hoosiers 31-10.

An update on @MHart2032 from Coach Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/Q2dpjBNFb2 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2022

The former Michigan running back is in his second season as Michigan’s running backs coach. He’s the all-time leading rusher in school history and came to his alma mater after he spent four seasons as Indiana’s running backs coach and was an associate head coach during the 2020 season.

Hart played at Michigan from 2004-07 and rushed for 5,040 yards and 41 TDs in his time at the school. This post will be updated with more information on Hart’s status as it becomes available.