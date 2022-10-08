359

Michigan assistant Mike Hart carted off field after reported seizure

Nick Bromberg
·1 min read

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart was carted off the field on a stretcher in the first half of the Wolverines’ game against Indiana.

Hart was awake and alert as he was carted off after a medical episode and the entire Michigan team gathered around him on the sideline as he was being tended to by training staff. The halftime show of the Fox broadcast reported that Hart had a seizure on the sideline.

Hart was taken to a hospital after he was transported off the field and Michigan said that he would be held overnight for observation. The No. 4 Wolverines pulled away in the second half to beat the Hoosiers 31-10.

The former Michigan running back is in his second season as Michigan’s running backs coach. He’s the all-time leading rusher in school history and came to his alma mater after he spent four seasons as Indiana’s running backs coach and was an associate head coach during the 2020 season.

Hart played at Michigan from 2004-07 and rushed for 5,040 yards and 41 TDs in his time at the school. This post will be updated with more information on Hart’s status as it becomes available.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 10: Blake Corum #2 (L) and Assistant Coach Mike Hart (R) of the Michigan Wolverines are seen during the second half of a college football game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Michigan Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 56-10 over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Mike Hart (R) is in his second season as Michigan's running backs coach. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories