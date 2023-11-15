Michigan assistant coach had to apologize to mom, grandma for expletive-filled speech

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was beside himself after Michigan defeated Penn State 24-15 on Saturday, and it bled through during his postgame interview with Fox.

"I wanna thank the lord," Moore said. "I wanna thank Coach Harbaugh. (Expletive) love you, man. Love the (expletive) out of you, man. Did this for you. For this university. The president, our AD, we got the best players. Best university. Best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These (expletive) guys right here. These guys right here, man. These guys did it."

It sounds like Moore got a bit of a chewing-out for his postgame passion — and it came from his family. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Moore said he apologized to his mother and grandmother for his profanity-laden speech, adding, "it was a lot bigger than just that moment." He also said the likes of Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard and others reached out to show their support.

The sentiment, however, clearly stood. He was still wearing a "Michigan vs. Everybody" sweater at the podium, and he reiterated that those outside the program want to see it fail. He added that the entire team wanted suspended coach Jim Harbaugh to be on the sideline Saturday against Maryland before saying, "If he isn’t, we’ll operate at the highest level we can."

Michigan is 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten), and playing Maryland this week before "The Game" against Ohio State on Nov. 25. The Wolverines are hoping a Friday hearing grants them a temporary restraining order that would allow Harbaugh to coach those two games. If not, Moore is expected to act as head coach for the rest of the regular season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan's Sherrone Moore apologized to mom, grandma for crude speech