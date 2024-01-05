Michigan arrives in Houston for CFP championship
On Monday, the Michigan Wolverines will battle the Washington Huskies for the College Football Championship in Houston. They left Ann Arbor and landed in Texas on Friday.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
