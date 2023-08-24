Michigan announces odd way of covering for Jim Harbaugh during suspension

As we all know, Ohio State Football’s main rival’s head coach, Jim Harbaugh, will miss the first three games of this season due to a self-imposed suspension for allegedly violating NCAA rules.

What we didn’t know was who will be replacing him during that three game stretch. We do now, and it’s quite the odd way of doing things. The Wolverines’ official “X” account, the app formerly known as Twitter, announced that multiple of their assistants will share the duties.

Defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, will take the first game against East Carolina while special teams coach, Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart, will each have a half as the head coach while facing UNLV. Offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, will round out the weird coaching carrousel against Bowling Green.

Coach Harbaugh Announces Coaching Duties for First Three Games of 2023.#GoBlue | https://t.co/MefGblhxXO pic.twitter.com/QlRDnaynxs — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 24, 2023

Honestly, given how odd that their head coach is, it makes total sense that the Wolverines would do this. To me it just doesn’t make any sense. They won’t be challenged at all thanks to their ongoing scheduling of cupcake non-conference games, but this is just a little on the strange side of things.

Typically, one coach takes on the responsibilities while the head coach isn’t available, but not Michigan. TTUN always has to make it different and here it is again, trying to reinvent the wheel when there is no need for it.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire