Michigan analyst explains how USC can attack elite Wolverine defense

Michigan football, in 2024, owns a very clear-cut identity. The Wolverines will play old-school football based on defense, running the ball, and field position. College football has moved toward a more wide-open style of play in the 21st century. The game is more of a quarterback-centric sport with spread passing concepts and higher scores, but Michigan in 2024 is poised to be a throwback team. This will be a team crafted in the mold of the old Bo Schembechler teams from the 1970s and 1980s. This is a team built to win games 24-14, not 42-35. USC’s offense will face a substantial challenge when it gos up against this fire-breathing Michigan defense.

We talked to Michigan football expert T.J. Ronin, who is part of the Michigan YouTube channel at The Voice of College Football. We had him on our weekly USC show at The Voice of College Football, hosted by Mark Rogers. We discussed how USC should attack Michigan’s defense in an attempt to pull off a Big Ten upset in September, when the Trojans go to the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Our discussion of this topic begins at the 11-minute mark of the video below:

