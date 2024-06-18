Michigan analyst compares Sherrone Moore to Jim Harbaugh

USC won’t get to face Jim Harbaugh in the Big Ten. Harbaugh went to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers after winning the 2023 national championship. Sherrone Moore replaced him and will lead Michigan against the Trojans this September.

Moore doesn’t have extensive head coaching experience, but he is tested and already has some notable achievements on his resume, as we pointed out:

“Moore had to coach the Wolverines late in the 2023 regular season when Harbaugh was suspended multiple games by the Big Ten in connection with the sign-stealing scandal which engulfed the program. Moore coached Michigan past Penn State and Ohio State to guide the Wolverines to the Big Ten Championship Game. He outcoached Ohio State’s Ryan Day in the head-to-head meeting between the two rivals, so Michigan will feel comfortable that Moore can keep the Maize and Blue on top in this Big Ten clash of titans.”

Michigan expert T.J. Ronin joined us at The Voice of College Football to compare Moore with Jim Harbaugh. That discussion begins at 35:35 in the video below:

