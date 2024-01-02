Advertisement

Michigan-Alabama: Social Media Reacts to Tommy Rees’ 4th and Goal Playcalll

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read

Few, if any College Football Playoff games all-time came with the hype that No. 1 Michigan against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl did this season. And as it turned out, the game lived up to the hype, going into overtime before being decided.

Michigan scored on their possession of overtime while Alabama moved the ball inside the Wolverines 5-yard line before hitting a rough patch. The Crimson Tide were faced with a fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line and quarterback Jalen Milroe took a keep where he was met in the backfield and stopped to secure the Michigan win.

A look at the replay shows a low snap and an offensive line from Alabama that got man-handled on the play (and for much of the game). However, that didn’t stop college football fans on social media from being ticked at former Notre Dame quarterback and playcaller Tommy Rees, who is now Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Check out some of the best/worst social media had to offer below:

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire