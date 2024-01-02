Michigan-Alabama: Social Media Reacts to Tommy Rees’ 4th and Goal Playcalll

Few, if any College Football Playoff games all-time came with the hype that No. 1 Michigan against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl did this season. And as it turned out, the game lived up to the hype, going into overtime before being decided.

Michigan scored on their possession of overtime while Alabama moved the ball inside the Wolverines 5-yard line before hitting a rough patch. The Crimson Tide were faced with a fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line and quarterback Jalen Milroe took a keep where he was met in the backfield and stopped to secure the Michigan win.

A look at the replay shows a low snap and an offensive line from Alabama that got man-handled on the play (and for much of the game). However, that didn’t stop college football fans on social media from being ticked at former Notre Dame quarterback and playcaller Tommy Rees, who is now Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Check out some of the best/worst social media had to offer below:

College Sports Only

Tommy Rees on 4th & goal: pic.twitter.com/WlAKF4wxgk — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) January 2, 2024

AJ Spurr

Tommy Rees sending in that final play call after having two timeouts to keep Alabama’s season alive pic.twitter.com/1GENNBV3vI — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) January 2, 2024

Jack Sacco

It turns out Michigan didn’t even need Connor Stalions. All they needed was Tommy Rees. — Jack Sacco (@JackSacco) January 2, 2024

Peter

Took Tommy Rees 11 years to defeat Alabama in the playoffs — Peter (@pistolstweets) January 2, 2024

Darin Pritchett

JJ McCarthy would have done anything to play for #NotreDame … Tommy Rees hardly gave him the time of day and went with Tyler Buchner. Rees denied a spot in the national championship game by Michigan..led by JJ McCarthy. What a game.

Michigan 27, Bama 20 (OT) — Darin Pritchett (@960Sportsbeat) January 2, 2024

Joe Irish

ND had to play Mac Jones and Devonta Smith Alabama, Michigan got Jalen Milroe and Tommy Rees Alabama lol — Joe (@JoeIrish13) January 2, 2024

Greg Flammang

Tommy Rees is going to have a tough night online — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) January 2, 2024

Derrick Whittington

Steve Campy

Tommy Rees on 4th and goal pic.twitter.com/GFS4HUSwwX — Steve (@SteveCampy) January 2, 2024

Courtney McKinney

Give Tommy Rees the Lane Kiffin special pic.twitter.com/n1ZxEjiZGq — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) January 2, 2024

Dr. SEC

People were being fooled by all the miraculous plays Jalen Milroe made down the stretch. Tommy Rees was still Tommy Rees. — Dr. SEC (@thedrsec) January 2, 2024

Jockson Arnuld

What Tommy Rees expected Milroe to do pic.twitter.com/FqpyPBxGvq — Jockson Arnuld (@JacksonArnold1_) January 2, 2024

FSU Mollz

When Tommy Rees has 15 min to cook pic.twitter.com/XlqItfnSud — Molly (@FSUmollz) January 2, 2024

Longhorn Rick

That was the final play Tommy Rees? pic.twitter.com/fzHKSqgo2W — Longhorn Rick 🤘🤘 (@Longhorn_Rick) January 2, 2024

Dave Biddle

I wouldn't hire Tommy Rees to call plays for an intramural 4th grade flag football team. He's bad. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) January 2, 2024

CFBTalkDaily

All that time and THAT is the play Alabama runs?! Tommy Rees at his finest #RollTide #GoBlue — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) January 2, 2024

CFB Home

The committee couldn't help Tommy Rees there. — CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 2, 2024

USC Trojans Wire

2024 Rose Bowl MVP Tommy Rees.@NickShepkowski — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2024

Andrew Lyon

Tommy Rees should walk back to Tuscaloosa for that play-call alone. Awful. — Andrew Lyon (@ALyon_SC) January 2, 2024

Danny DJ 25

Tommy Rees called a QB draw on 4th and goal from the 3 yard line with a trip to the national championship on the line pic.twitter.com/wmQJVAHjN5 — Danny (@dj_25_) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire