Michigan Airshow Jet Crashes Near Apartment Complex in Belleville

The remains of a plane which crashed during a performance at an airshow in Michigan on August 13, were discovered near an apartment block in Belleville, authorities said.

Local media reported the MiG-23 fighter jet crashed over Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti around 4 pm during the Thunder Over Michigan air show.

The two pilots successfully ejected from the plane according to authorities and were rescued from Belleville Lake.

Video filmed by Brendan Gutenschwager shows the crash site near the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville.

Detroit Metro Airport reported the plane struck several unoccupied vehicles at the apartment complex, but no one at the complex or air show was injured. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful