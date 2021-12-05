Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson drives Iowa lineman into Hawkeyes’ QB

Aidan Hutchinson is making a case for himself as the best player in college football and potentially the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Coming off a giant performance as Michigan thumped Ohio State, the defensive lineman was at it again against Iowa in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.

Hutchinson, who goes 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, simply drives Iowa lineman Jack Plump into quarterback Spencer Petras.

That was no small feat of strength as Lamb checks in at 6-foot-7 and 296 pounds.

At this rate, the Detroit Lions are going to have a big decision whether to consider Hutchinson should they continue on the path to the No. 1 pick next year or go for Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.