Michigan adds 2022 three-star edge rusher

In the afterglow of the win over Ohio State, Michigan football added its second 2023 commitment, but there are still some spots open in 2022.

Though the Wolverines are focusing all their efforts on players such as Clemson commit Keon Sabb, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech lineman Deone Walker, Seattle (Wash.) Rainer Beach five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly, and Concord (Calif.) De La Salle safety Zeke Berry, things have been heating up of late with Austin (Tex.) Westlake three-star edge rusher Ethan Burke.

Burke has been committed to Maryland for lacrosse, and at 6-foot-7, 225-pounds, he’s rated the No. 42 defensive end in 2022, according to 247Sports. He has offers from Army, Nebraska, Baylor, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Air Force, and Utah. But he chose to end his recruitment on Wednesday when he committed to Michigan football.

Burke officially visited Ann Arbor for the 42-27 win over Ohio State. He’s Michigan’s 19th commitment in the 2022 class. Naturally he’ll have to add a lot of size, but with that huge frame, if he can keep his speed, he could be a big time player for the Wolverines.

Watch his highlights below:



