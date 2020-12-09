Michigan AD Warde Manuel willing to reconsider Big Ten title-game requirement after OSU game canceled

Michigan Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel believes Ohio State football should get an opportunity to compete in the Big Ten Championship game.

Speaking after the cancellation of "The Game," Manuel said Tuesday the Big Ten may have to adjust its six-win requirement for conference championship game participants.

"I don’t believe that anybody — Ohio State or any other team — should just be punished by decisions we made by looking at eight games and saying play six, not knowing the effects of what happened to them or their team...," Manuel said Tuesday night. "So I would be open, and I think the conference would be open, to having a discussion about whether or not we will make adjustments, whether or not schedules will be adjusted to get Ohio State to play enough games with six or play in the championship with five."

WHERE DOES HERBSTREIT FALL: Winners and losers from Michigan-OSU postponement

RELATED: Michigan football dodges questions on Jim Harbaugh's contract status

The Wolverines were forced to cancel this Saturday's matchup due to the football program's recent COVID-19 outbreak, meaning the Buckeyes (who have missed other games because of coronavirus-related issues) did not play six games, which the Big Ten requires to be eligible for the conference title game.

Some, including Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, have recently suggested the conference's rules could be tweaked to accommodate Ohio State, which was ranked No. 4 in last week's College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes have beaten Indiana, which would advance to the conference championship if the Big Ten kept the six-game stipulation.

"If [Ohio State] has a game canceled, I think we as athletic directors would have to revisit whether they should be involved [in the Big Ten Championship Game]"



Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez joins #BigNoonKickoff to discuss if the Big Ten will revisit the 6-game minimum. pic.twitter.com/GVr1aRrTDS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2020

Manuel seems to agree with Alvarez.

Story continues

“We made decisions, months ago now, about six out of eight games not knowing where this pandemic would take us," Manuel said. "We were all hoping to play all eight games and, like we have done on the medical subcommittee, which I sit on, we have discussed, we have adjusted, we have changed.

“... I don’t think we should just hunker down and say, ‘Well, we said six, so that’s going to be it.’ The conversation deserves to happen. This is unprecedented times for everybody, and we need to make sure that we are flexible and able to move and make decisions based on the data that we have.”

Manuel later was asked about the possibility of playing Ohio State at a later date, and said, “So if ... we make adjustments on our calendar and we play Ohio State the week of the 19th, from my perspective, that would be great. We will play whoever is going to be scheduled for us."

He also expressed his belief that the Buckeyes are "one of the top-four teams in this country" and "would be a great representative to the College Football Playoff if they are chosen."

Michigan is 2-4 this season and has now canceled two consecutive games due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, Manuel criticized ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit for suggesting the Wolverines would "wave the white flag" and skip out on the Ohio State game, calling it a "statement from a fool," and said Michigan, if possible, would compete.

Jim Harbaugh echoed that sentiment Tuesday night.

“The players, to a man, wanted to play this game," Harbaugh said. "This is a daily process. And we’re fine with the daily decisions that are made and we proceed with what’s in the best interests of our players and our staff. Thought Warde put it very well and tomorrow there'll be more information, there'll be more decisions made and we’ll continue to follow those decisions, what’s in the best interests of the health and safety of our players.”

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Warde Manuel: Ohio State one of 'top four teams' in NCAA