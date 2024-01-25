Michigan AD Warde Manuel, president Santa Ono: We 'tried our best' to keep Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan football program is officially tasked with replacing one of the best coaches of its modern era.

Jim Harbaugh has accepted a position to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

Shortly after the Chargers social media team had its fun with some gifs and then confirmed it had found its next leader, U-M athletic director Warde Manuel and president Santa Ono released a joint statement addressing Harbaugh's exit.

Manuel, who hired Harbaugh in December 2014, thanked his former U-M teammate for returning to Ann Arbor to take over their former program and return it to the top of the college football world, which he said was the vision when the two joined forces nearly a decade ago.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to athletic director Warde Manuel during the national championship celebration at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

"I want to thank Jim for everything he has done for our football program, athletic department and the University of Michigan over the past nine years," his statement began. "Every day, he has worked extremely hard to elevate the stature of Michigan across the world, with the goal of winning championships and developing young men on and off the football field.

"Jim did exactly what he sought to do at Michigan, build our program to consistently win Big Ten Championships and compete for national championships, culminating with a record three straight outright conference titles and the national championship this year. He did the same off the field by graduating his players and providing life experiences through mentorships, internships and team trips around the globe."

Harbaugh, 60, leaves after nine years in Ann Arbor, with a 86-25 overall record, 60-17 in the Big Ten.

WHO'S NEXT?: Sherrone Moore obvious choice, but here are other Michigan football head coach candidates

Not only did Harbaugh lead Michigan to three consecutive, outright Big Ten titles (2021-23) for the first time in the program's history, but just led U-M to its first national championship since 1997, putting the finishing touches on its undefeated 15-0 season just more than two weeks ago with a 34-13 victory over Washington.

After that game, Manuel stood on the NRG Stadium field and told reporters that he and Harbaugh had been in discussions to get a contract signed and that he would do what he could to keep the Wolverines' head coach.

On Wednesday, both he and Ono let the fan base know that they did their best to make a competitive offer to keep Harbaugh. Reports surfaced the day before that U-M was prepared to make Harbaugh the highest paid coach in the sport, which Manuel confirmed.

"We have been discussing a new contract that would make Jim the highest paid coach in college football," Manuel said. "In the end, he wanted to explore and ultimately decided to pursue a return to coaching in the NFL. We can’t thank Jim enough for all that he has done for our student-athletes, staff and Michigan Football. He will always be a huge part of our rich history, and will be remembered as an all-time great Wolverine, as both a championship player and coach."

Manuel also said Harbaugh "has always been extremely upfront with his communication regarding NFL opportunities," which includes discussions with the Minnesota Vikings two offseasons ago and talks with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers last year.

Manuel later noted that Harbaugh informed him Wednesday night of his decision and assured him that he would help "identify the needs for the program moving forward.

"We are working quickly to hire the next head coach for the program and will do everything possible to keep this current staff and team together," Manuel continued. "We appreciate Jim’s dedication and passion for Michigan, the university and Ann Arbor, and I wish Jim and the entire Harbaugh family much success with the Los Angeles Chargers."

Ono acknowledged the school "tried our best" to retain Harbaugh in recent weeks. Ultimately, Ono said, Harbaugh's desire to return to the NFL was too strong to overcome.

From left, U-M Alumni Association president and CEO Ayanna McConnell, president Santa Ono and athletic director Ward Manuel watch a performance by David Alan Grier during the Alumni Territory Rose Bowl Pep Rally at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Ono was hired as the university's 15th president in July 2022, he took over that October and was officially installed last March. Widely viewed as an athletic-facing leader, Ono will surely play a large part in his replacement.

"For the fans, the players, and for me personally, we are sad to hear of Jim’s departure," Ono's statement read. "His drive and ambition turned our program around, delivered our first national championship in a quarter century and maintained Michigan as the all-time winningest team in the history of college football.

"I thank Jim for all he has done for the University of Michigan and respect his decision. He has been an extraordinary leader and a friend. I will be cheering for Jim as he embarks on this next adventure."

Contact Tony Garcia: apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him at @realtonygarcia.

