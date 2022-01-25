Michigan AD Warde Manuel added to College Football Playoff selection committee

Less than a month after Michigan football made its maiden voyage in the College Football Playoff, the school will be represented on the panel that determines the best four teams in the country.

Warde Manuel, Michigan's athletic director, was added to the CFP selection committee Tuesday and will have a three-year term in his new post.

Manuel is among four new members of the body. The others joining him are former Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe, Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk and sportswriter Kelly Whiteside.

They will replace outgoing Gary Barta, Paola Boivin, Charlie Cobb and Tyrone Willingham.

North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan was appointed to replace Barta as chairman.

Manuel, who succeeded Jim Hackett as Michigan's athletic director in 2016, is the lone Big Ten administrator on the 13-member group.

The Wolverines became the third Big Ten program to qualify for the playoff in December after winning their first conference championship since 2004. Previously, Ohio State made four appearances and Michigan State one.

Only the Buckeyes have won the national championship since the CFP's inception in 2014. The Wolverines and Spartans both suffered resounding defeats to SEC teams in the semifinal round.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan AD Warde Manuel added to College Football Playoff committee